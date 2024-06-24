Bozeman's Bridger Photonics named 2023 Exporter of the Year

BOZEMAN — Bridger Photonics has become an industry leader in oil and gas methane monitoring—and they got their start right here in Bozeman, Montana.

"We’ve created a laser sensor that we attach to aircraft," explains CEO and President Pete Roos.

Photonics is the science and technology of light and how it can be generated, detected, or manipulated.

"And the laser points down at the ground—it’s eye safe so we don’t have to worry about it—but it scans out the ground and maps out methane emissions in the oil and gas industry," Roos says.

He explains that they use a form of laser technology called LiDAR. The sensors are Montana-made, built entirely at the Bozeman facility, which now employs over 140 people.

"We pinpoint exactly where the source of emission is and we can quantify how much gas is emitting from the emission as well. So they can look at the statistics across all of that and make strategic decisions on how to reduce their overall emissions," says Roos.

He says that the company has the unique ability to help its oil and gas industry clients while monitoring harmful methane emissions in the environment.

"This is natural gas. They don’t want to emit natural gas, that’s their product. So they want to keep this gas in the pipes. So, number one, we’re doing a good job to help them increase their profits. And on the other side, I love the outdoors, I want to do something good for the outdoors and environment," explains Roos.

In May, the Montana Department of Commerce named Bridger Photonics the 2023 Montana Exporter of the Year for the company's contribution to the state’s economic growth through the sale of Montana products abroad.

"It is really exciting to know that everything you’re doing, coming into work every day, it has an impact. Both on companies who are employee folks but also on the environment," says Marketing Manager Tessa Wuertz.

For more information on Bridger Photonics, visit their website.