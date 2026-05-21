Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is expecting record Memorial Day travel numbers

BELGRADE — Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport may have been empty Thursday afternoon, but they’re expecting a record 10% increase in passengers this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year. It’s a trend popping up across the country.

Despite recent higher jet fuel prices, AAA projects that more than 3.66 million Americans will travel by air, up from 3.65 million last year. Round-trip domestic flights are also 6% cheaper than last year, averaging $800, according to AAA.

WATCH: Bozeman Yellowstone Airport expecting record Memorial Day travel numbers

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport expecting record Memorial Day travel numbers

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport CEO Brian Sprenger says he expects nearly 50,000 travelers over the seven-day Memorial Day weekend. He also says he expects the airport to reach or exceed record numbers this summer.

“Airfares haven’t gone up as much as gasoline has,” said Sprenger. “But also, people buy their tickets in advance, so that kind of locks people into their trips as well.”

Sprenger recommends passengers arrive at the airport early to allow for ample time for check-in and security.