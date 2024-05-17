Bozeman Swim Center to remain closed this summer for major upgrades

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Swim Center will be closed for several more months for upgrades and interior updates.

“With a 50-year-old indoor pool, it’s some time to do some upgrades and some updates there which we are doing this summer,” said Mitch Overton, Bozeman's Director of Parks and Recreation.

Overton goes on to say that the swim center is going through a comprehensive update, from new lights to HVAC systems, replastering the pool shell, and more.

“The last two years we’ve been doing structural improvements to the roof and trusses and to the exterior and the walls—installation and things along those lines. And this year will be the interior and then the HVAC system. And then, yes, this will be the end of those summer shutdowns,” Overton said.

A welcome future promise for the Bozeman Barracudas swim club.

“We are struggling. We have 160 kids and not much pool space, so we're doing what we can and put things together as well as we can. And unfortunately, we’re not new to this—whether it was COVID or the pool closing down a couple of years ago, a swim team without a pool is kind of existential, right?” said Matt Yovich, swim coach for the Bozeman Barracudas.

Swimming in Montana has grown more and more popular, and Overton says that it has been a challenge to keep up with the demand for space. Opening Bogert Pool a month early has allowed those who have the urge to take a dip in the pool the ability to do so, Overton said.