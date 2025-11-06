Bozeman Square Plans Take Shape: Developer Shares What’s Coming in 2026

BOZEMAN — What was once a sprawling concrete parking lot off 7th and Oak — a familiar spot for those parking at Applebee’s or remembering the old Kmart — is set for a massive transformation.

From 2007 to 2025, the area has seen its share of change. But developers say what’s coming next will redefine Bozeman’s Midtown corridor.

MTN NEWS The times are changing - KMART lot before, during, and a vision for the future

“I mean, I hardly recognize this town in the last ten years,” said Bozeman resident Adam Messineo.

Developer Irwin Barkan is leading the charge on Bozeman Square— a 31-acre mixed-use development that will stretch from the former Kmart parking lot all the way to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

“A place where dense development should happen,” Barkan said.

He explained the project is part of the city and county master plans for Midtown, designed to bring arts, culture, retail and restaurants together in one destination.

“Pretty much attracts everybody,” Barkan said. “I mean, look at Main Street — if you watch people go by, you have everything from young students to Big Sky characters buying expensive things that I can’t afford.”

Barkan said planning has been underway for more than a year, including negotiations for a 99-year lease with the property’s owners.

Construction isn’t expected to begin until 2026, when phase one breaks ground.

When asked about the project’s overall cost, Barkan kept details under wraps.

“A lot of money,” he said.

While no budget specifics have been released, Barkan emphasized that affordable housing is a top priority.

“We are negotiating with an affordable housing developer to do somewhere between 150–200 units,” he said.

Plans call for 1 million square feet of mixed-use space, including residential units, retail areas and public gathering spaces.

“The value is there unquestionably, the growth is there,” Barkan said. “We do expect to have some major public spaces.”

Some of those spaces could include a convention center capable of hosting Broadway productions and community events.

Residents say they welcome accessible change, as long as it’s done with locals in mind.

“If it’s done right, and if it’s done for more Montanans and local folks who can afford things there, then that makes sense for me,” said Betsy Peryea.