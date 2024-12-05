Bozeman Senior Center navigating budget cuts as community fears loss of services

BOZEMAN — At the Bozeman Senior Center, the sign says "the doorway to friends, fun and fitness," but to a lot of folks, this isn't just a place for folks to go; it's also a community.

Bob Reemer and his wife have been married for 60 years and frequent the senior center.

"The senior center means a lot, and you get to see a lot of people around; you get to visit with many people," Reemer says.

They come to enjoy the center a couple of times a week, usually with a cup of coffee.

Although the Reemers have each other, for some folks at the center, they come alone.

"We have a lot of people who don't have family here, so this service and this community are really important," says Shannon Bondy.

Bondy has been working in aging services for thirty years. As the senior center's executive director, she oversees programs like Meals on Wheels and various activities.

Bondy tells me they receive grant funding from the state under the Older Americans Act, Title Three. The suggested donation for the meals is $5.

"However, with all overhead expenses, every meal costs us $19.37 to produce that meal," Bondy says.

She says 68% of the members are unable to pay the suggested $5, which, combined with a cut in state grant funding, leaves the senior center with a $711,000 shortfall.

"That is a whole lot of funding that the senior center depends on to support nutrition programs, not just in Bozeman but in Manhattan and West Yellowstone as well," Bondy says.

Bondy says Meals on Wheels helps serve 37,000 meals a year to people who cannot leave their homes.

"It would be really dire if something were to happen and those services went away for so many older people," Bondy says.

The community environment at the senior center has been a life changer for member Sandy Steinberg after her husband passed away.

"When he passed, I came to the senior center to be around people," Steinberg says.

Steinberg and her newfound friend group share stories as they enjoy plenty of the senior center activities.

"I am into watercolor, and I am into the exercise classes and the lunches they may have," Steinberg says.

And if the center were to close its doors?

"We would just be homebound with nothing to do," Steinberg says.

As Bondy looks to the future, "I want to see the senior center continue to strive and be standing long after I am retired."

