Bozeman sci-fi convention seeks to foster creativity and imagination

BOZEMAN — Did you know Bozeman is the cite of first contact with alien life in Star Trek universe on April 5th, 2063? That’s why organizers decided this was the perfect weekend for a science fiction convention.

The convention, known as First Contact started four years ago. This weekend, it’s happening at Best Western Plus off Seventh. From a virtual reality station to an adventure playground for kids to a hologram museum, it's filled with all things sci-fi.

It also features authors, artists, and local works, including Kathy Tyers, author of Star Wars extended universe books and Matter Of The Imagination, a new Montana-made sci-fi and fantasy publication.

“It’s been awesome watching it grow over the past few months and watching it come to life,” said Owen Gibbs, founder of Matter Of The Imagination.

“Considering all things going on in the world right now, I think everybody could use a little bit more whimsy and inspiration,” said First Contact Convention lead organizer Carl Anderson.

Anderson says he hopes the convention will inspire future generations of creators. If you're interested in learning more, visit this link.