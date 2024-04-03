Bozeman residents address city commissioners regarding a new housing development

BOZEMAN — A controversial new housing development on the corner of North Fifth Avenue and Villard Street has Bozeman residents fighting for representation. Dozens took their concerns to the City Commission meeting on April 2.

Over 20 folks gathered their notes to address city commissioners regarding the Guthrie—a proposed apartment building that would utilize the city's affordable housing ordinance.

Only one person spoke up in favor of the new development, but others did not hold back their frustration and fear of what may be in store.

These residents asked commissioners to reclaim the review of the Guthrie development from an administrative-only review to a public review.

“This is a terrible idea. I implore you to help us keep the integrity of this neighborhood,” one woman said.

“Don’t sell our wonderful city to developers without being thoughtful about what we have had and what we might morph into in the near future,” another man said.

Residents also noted traffic and safety concerns due to the proximity of Whittier Elementary School, as well as misleading affordable housing claims.

The Guthrie would be a 111-unit, five-story apartment building. Each two-person unit will be 375 to 600 square feet and offer Murphy beds and a hotplate. Fifty percent of the units would be offered as affordable housing at about $1,684 a month.

Bozeman city commissioners are still reviewing public comment.

Commments can be submitted at https://www.bozeman.net/Home/Components/News/News/7836/17