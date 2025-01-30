BOZEMAN — A man is accused of rape and kidnapping after he was found in his truck with a woman at Bozeman Beach early Sunday morning. This has raised the question of how safe Bozeman parks are.

Watch the story here:

Bozeman Police Department says regular patrols keep city's parks safe

City of Bozeman parks are open daily between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil tells MTN News officers work with a beat system where they assign parts of the city to different officers—including the parks.

Court documents say a police officer on patrol spotted a pickup truck parked at Bozeman Beach during the restricted hours from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Inside, the woman indicated she did not want to be there and whispered, “I don’t feel safe,” to the officer.

McNeil says despite this instance, most people are out of harm's way.

“Our parks are very safe, we do patrol those regularly. We patrol those for suspicious activity and to keep them safe. I don't think the public has anything they need to worry about in those public spaces,” he says.

The man from the assault over the weekend is placed under arrest on charges of kidnapping and sexual intercourse without consent. Currently, he is being held without bond on an immigration detainer.