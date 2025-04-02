Bozeman leaders push Guthrie decision back two more weeks after hours of debate

BOZEMAN — After more than six hours of debate on Tuesday night, the Bozeman City Commission did not take any action on the controversial Guthrie project.

The commission was hearing an appeal to the second version of the development project.

The original development was originally rejected last year. Dozens of people packed the city commission chambers as the neighborhood residents appealed to the city for administratively approving the second version of the project earlier this year.

City leaders voted unanimously to push the vote to April 15.

“I grew up just a half a block from here, around the corner on Beale Street,” says Noah Ten Broek.

Ten Broek has called the midtown neighborhood home since he was a kid.

“Actually, not much has changed. I mean, that’s sort of the beauty of some of these small historic streets,” says Ten Broeck.

Ten Broek says the little changes to the neighborhood are what inspired him to file an appeal against the city for the administrative approval of the Guthrie project.

“We didn't have an earnest chance to be heard in front of the city commission,” says Ten Broek.

Ten Broek's hope was to get the appeal before the city commission once again

“We undertook a very expensive and cumbersome route to exercise a democracy,” says Ten Broek.

We reached out to developer Andy Holloran for a comment but have not yet received a reply. Alision Sweeny is also leading the appeal. She wants to see the building, which used to be a senior living center, be protected.

“This is really a turning point for Bozeman, as far as our conservation overlay,” says Sweeny. “You could fit 40-plus units in this existing building, and it would blend seamlessly with this.”