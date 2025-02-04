Bozeman High School teacher wins prestigious national teaching award

A science teacher at Bozeman High School has won a prestigious award.

As he guides his students through a science experiment, Miles McGeehan gives his students a chance to familiarize themselves with the material; sophomore Mae Bamburg says Mr. McGeehan has a knack for teaching.

“I think he does a really good job at, like, giving us the resources to learn it instead of being told to you,” Mae says.

“I liked working with adolescents. I returned and added a second-degree option at Penn State, adding on secondary science education, and I rolled with it ever since. I had a great time student teaching in Philadelphia, and I kept in it.”

McGeehan has been a public school educator for 20 years; his dedication has paid off.

“Taking great ideas from great mentors and creating your jigsaw puzzle with it is important,” McGeehan says.

McGeehan was recently honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. On Jan. 13, the Biden administration announced the awards for 336 teachers and mentors nationwide.

“I am looking forward to some of the professional development opportunities that take place in Washington DC with all of these amazing teachers across the country,” McGeehan says.

One thing that keeps McGeehan going is seeing past students flourish after graduation. He keeps a wall full of thank you cards.

“Students often say thank you on the way out. It's really endearing here at Bozeman High. It is probably one of the coolest forms of recognition; it's kind of like my go juice,” McGeehan says.

Mae, who takes as many AP classes as possible, is thankful to have a teacher like Mr. McGeehan.

“Being involved in classes that are more advanced and have the opportunities to do things that other classes might not get to do is a good opportunity,” Mae says.