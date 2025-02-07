Watch Now
Bozeman Fire reports multi-vehicle crash on Highland Boulevard

The fire department says road conditions are extremely dangerous with zero visibility.
Bozeman Fire responds to a five-vehicle crash on Highland Boulevard in severe winter conditions on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.
BOZEMAN — Bozeman Fire is asking the public to avoid driving on a stretch of Highland Boulevard after responding to a five-vehicle crash on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

Bozeman Fire said in a Facebook post that driving should be avoided on Highland from Main Street to Kagy Boulevard unless absolutely necessary.

The fire department says road conditions are extremely dangerous with zero visibility.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.

Severe winter conditions led to bad driving choices, challenging day for police

