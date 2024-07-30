Bozeman Fire hopes to cut ribbon on new Fire Station 2 by early September

BOZEMAN — In 2021, voters approved a $6.7 million bond to fund and relocate Bozeman Fire Station 2.

You can definitely see and hear the hustle and bustle of all the growth on Bozeman's south side.

“We just want to make sure that we're prepared for the next, you know, 30 or 40 years and not build something that just solves today's problems,” says Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo.

Construction is wrapping up on the new 13,000-square-foot Fire Station 2 that will replace the aging and outgrown current station on South 19th.

“Not having to navigate in and out off of 19th, the congestion that we see today, plus moving the station a little bit east, which gives us better access to South Willson for the hospital,” says Waldo.

Chief Waldo says the new station location across the street from Bobcat Stadium has other benefits.

“Large events such as football games, concerts, etc.—even to the day-to-day operations of keeping the campus safe,” says Waldo.

The new fire station is also built to accommodate the future expansion of Kagy Blvd.

“When we designed the station, we took in parts of the Kagy expansion. We looked at what could,” says Waldo.

Four firefighters will work at Station 2 when it opens. Waldo says if the first responder levy passes in November, it would add two more firefighters.

“We would put what were calling a quick quick response. We have to have all the medical supplies and a lot of the fire equipment that we need, kind of service communities 50 years plus. So we got a little bit of room for growth in there,” says Waldo.

Chief Waldo says he hopes to have the new Fire Station 2 opened up by late August, with the ribbon cutting ceremony planned for early September.

Once the new Fire Station 2 opens up, the city will then sell the old station.