Bozeman City Commission appoints Chuck Winn as permanent city manager

BOZEMAN — Chuck Winn, who has served as Bozeman's interim city manager since February 2024, has been permanently appointed to the role, the Bozeman City Commission announced on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Winn began his public service for the City of Bozeman as a volunteer firefighter, working his way up through the ranks to Fire Chief. He was serving as the city's assistant city manager when he was appointed to the interim role after the resignation of Jeff Mihelic, the previous city manager.

“Chuck Winn stepped into the Interim City Manager role at the request of the commission and quickly earned the trust and respect of the City Commission, city staff and the community." Bozeman Mayor Terry Cunningham stated in a press release. "We're thrilled that Chuck has agreed to serve as Bozeman's next City Manager. We're a dynamic community and this is an important time in our history. Having an experienced leader with deep roots in the community will serve us well as we collectively plan our future.”

Winn stated in the release, “Serving in the interim role has been an amazing privilege, and I am deeply honored to continue working for this city in a permanent capacity. I remain committed to serving our community alongside our incredible staff.”

The city commission is scheduled to confirm Winn's appointment on May 13, with an effective date of May 14, 2025.