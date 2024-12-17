Bozeman Bike Kitchen continues tradition of free bikes for kids at Christmastime

Each holiday season, the Bozeman Bike Kitchen works to make sure that kids have a bike under the Christmas tree. They do this by giving away free bikes to dozens of community kids every year.

Rachel Rockafellow has volunteered at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen for the last three years.

“Their eyes light up and they come in and I ask them, are you here for a bicycle? And they say yes,” says Rockafellow. “That's good for their health, good for the environment, good for their pocketbook, and just brings them joy. And that brings me joy."

As a former nurse, it's her passion to get young kids biking.

“That is just so important for me that medical professionals role model what we want to see,” says Rockafellow.

Now in its 11th year, the Bozeman Bike Kitchen has given out about 100 bikes so far this year with around 50 to go.

“The holidays can be kind of a hard time and have it waking up and seeing a new bike under the Christmas tree can spread a lot of joy,” says Kara Gratzek, Bozeman Bike Kitchen’s shop manager. “We’re first come first serve. So just come on in and we'll get you a bike."

While the gift of a bike reflects the holidays, they say the passion for biking is lifelong.

“Getting kids on bikes. Stoked on helmets early. it means that we are helping, promoting cycling,” says Gratzek.

“It's a level of independence and confidence for children that, I think, it's just a great part of being a kid,” adds Rockafellow.

The last day for the free bike program is Saturday, Dec. 21.