Bozeman airport nominated for Best Small Airport by USA Today

BOZEMAN — USA Today has nominated Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) for Best Small Airport as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

You can cast your vote daily over the next four weeks until voting closes on Monday, September 23 at 9:59 a.m. MDT.

The top 10 winners, ranked by USA Today 10Best readers, will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

The voting web page for BZN states:

Visitors from Atlanta, Las Vegas, Chicago, and a wealth of other U.S. cities can make their way to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) to experience the pristine beauty of western Montana. While the airport offers quick access to the city of Bozeman, it's also a popular jumping-off point for exploring Yellowstone National Park, one of North America's most renowned wildlife preserves.

To cast your vote, visit the USA Today 10Best website.