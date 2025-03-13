BELGRADE — Western Welding Academy is on a nationwide tour and stopped in Belgrade to teach students about the importance of trade jobs and options they have after high school.

“I had no idea what I was doing, never done it in my life,” says Belgrade High senior Bella Pridemore.

'Blue Collar Tour' visits Belgrade High School to promote careers in the trades

Pridemore says a career in the trades is something she didn’t see herself doing at first.

“I thought that I wouldn't want to go into the trades or, you know, be interested in it at all, because I used to hate getting my hands dirty,” says Pridemore.

That is until she discovered a passion for welding.

“It's very comforting and I can actually make something of myself,” says Pridemore.

Belgrade High School is one of 30 high schools on Western Welding Academy’s Blue Collar Tour.

“We're going around the country to inspire these kids to get into the trades because if we want to continue to live the way we do, we got to get more kids in there,” says Director of Student Selection Quacy Wilson. “We teach these kids a little bit about welding. Do it hands-on with them.”

Mr. Kinnaman has been teaching welding at Belgrade High for more than 20 years. His class offers his students options after high school.

“This just so they know exactly what happens after high school,” says Kinnaman. “You know, they may not enjoy English or math or any of the core classes, but to be able to bring those kids in and have them enjoy a part of school, it's great.”

Some students like Senior Hagan Halbach have been able to use the skills learned in the classroom in the real world.

“I've had to weld two frames for my current job,” says Halbach.

Students say they like welding because it can be a hobby or a potential career.

“I joined it just to—kind of like a little hobby for junior year. And it's been, it's been great. It's been a real challenge,” says Halbach.

“Honestly, I just want to try a new class. I was really good, like, drawing and painting and stuff. So when I came in, it wasn't super, like, difficult. I thought it was more like painting with metal,” says junior Charlee Matthews.

Mathews says the lessons she learned in this class will help her in any job after school.

“I’ve learned a lot of discipline and life lessons in this class too. It's not just welding. I think I've grown as a person,” says Matthews.