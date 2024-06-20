Billings Clinic Bozeman and Bozeman Health announce plans to co-locate services

BOZEMAN — As we recently reported, Billings Clinic was forced to lay off 15 employees in April amid financial struggles. Now we’ve learned Billings Clinic is renting out space in its Bozeman location.

There’s no doubt it has been a season of change for Billings Clinic as inflation and rising labor costs left 15 positions eliminated.

“The last year was a challenging year not only for Billings Clinic but for healthcare in general,” said Billings Clinic CEO Clinton Seger.

Seger says beginning this September, Bozeman Health will lease space on the third floor of Billings Clinic.

He says this collaboration with Bozeman Health is an attempt to be mindful of existing resources and be more efficient in delivering patient care.

Bozeman Health CEO, Kathryn Bertany says as Bozeman Health continues to expand care services, they want to use existing sites within the community that are designed for delivering modern healthcare.

“We need more space, and they have exceptionally well-designed space that is available for use,” said Bertany.

The CEOs collectively stated that each organization is committed to remaining independent and Montana-based, with a focus on elevating care for the communities they serve.

“This won’t change the existing practices we have,” said Seger.

Patients served and staff from each organization will be working under the same roof, but the practices will remain independent of each other.

There’s still plenty of time before Bozeman Health moves in, but in the meantime Seger says he’s optimistic about the future.

“I’m excited about some of the changes we’ve done at Billings Clinic,” said Seger. “In some ways, I think success comes from the way we think and work together with other organizations.”