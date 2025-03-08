Big Sky Thrift helps to open up animal shelter in Big Sky

BIG SKY — When you think of Big Sky Thrift, you might not think of animal shelters. But a massive donation will help build a vet clinic and an animal shelter right here in Big Sky.

Emily Burke is the associate director of Big Sky Thrift.

“When we opened the thrift store, I used to say, ‘How do we not have a thrift store?’ And it is the same thing with the vet. How do we not have a permanent vet clinic and an animal shelter in Big Sky?” Burke says.

Since opening the thrift store two years ago, it has become a popular hot spot, selling more than 200 items a day.

“We feel this is one of the busiest businesses in Big Sky; we are truly one of the only life essential stores here so that you can buy individual silverware and cheap bedding and towels,” Burke says.

Burke tells me that if there is one thing Big Sky needs, “There are so many furry friends here in the valley!”

Whether it’s a wagging tail, a curious nose, or the tiniest paw, “It is so important that we can have care. And overnight care, which was one gap that the vet was missing, was that she didn't have overnight care, so you were commuting to Bozeman and from West Yellowstone. That is a long evening if you have to go all the way to Bozeman to help your furry friend.”

Dr. Syd Desmarais of Lone Peak Veterinarian is excited to get this project off the ground with the help of Big Sky Thrift.

“This year, we gave our biggest grant to date, $150,000, to RUFF or Riley's urgent fund for friends. They also work with Dr. Sydney at Lone Peak Vet. We gave them this grant to build Big Sky's first permanent animal shelter and vet clinic. This will also be the most accessible vet clinic for Ennis and West Yellowstone folks.”

The 7,600-square-foot facility will be located behind Caliber Coffee. Burke tells me that Big Sky is growing and changing.

“Big Sky is turning into a real town. We are having all kinds of new things come up. We are so happy to be the thrift store; whether you shop, donate, or volunteer, it all stays in Big Sky. We are so happy to fund projects that help to build our town to support community members,” Burke says.

Additionally, the two-story building will have five residential units on the second floor, which will be deed-restricted and leased/sold to Big Sky locals.

The shelter and clinic will break ground in June.