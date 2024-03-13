Big Sky Resort Area District still eyeing land at intersection of MT 64, US 191

BIG SKY — At Wednesday's Big Sky Resort Area District (BSRAD) board meeting, the intersection of Montana Highway 64 and U.S. Highway 191 was discussed. BSRAD’s Executive Director, Daniel Bierschwale, updated the community on the 4.5-acre property the resort district is interested in purchasing near this intersection.

Bierschwale says negotiations are ongoing with the property owners. If the purchase goes through, he says this plot of land could be used for several things.

“The particular parcel that we're looking at has multiple community needs that can be addressed if we're able to acquire the property. First off, we know that the intersection is one of a multitude of contributors to congestion within the community. One possibility is a roundabout. It's currently a stoplight, certainly not the only possibility that exists out there,” says Bierschwale.

“Creating a more meaningful entryway into our community and a welcoming corridor, and that may be a spot for a pump station, which will help to connect the water and sewer district in the canyon to the Big Sky water and sewer district, and help to pull all of those septics off line,” he adds.

Bierschwale says they were hoping to have the buy/sell agreement in hand for this meeting, but since that didn’t happen, a special meeting will be held to get approval from the board to present a final buy/sell to the sellers.