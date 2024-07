BIG SKY — In June, the Big Sky Fire Department's Board of Trustees selected Dustin Tetrault as the Department's new Fire Chief after serving as Deputy Chief of Risk Reduction for the last 6 years.

Tetrault replaces previous Fire Chief Greg Megaard, who retired after 31 years with the Big Sky Fire Department.

MTN's Edgar Cedillo spoke to Tetrault about his plans moving forward as he settles into the Fire Chief job: