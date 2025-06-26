Thursday Headlines: Stabbing victim's recovery, Historic revivals and more

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Thursday, June 26, 2025:

Turning Pain into Purpose: Taylor Woolman Reflects on Ten Years of Healing After Attack

Ten years ago, on May 15th, 2015, three MSU-Northern students were stabbed in an off-campus apartment. One of those students, Taylor Woolman, reflects on a decade of hardship, recovery, and strength through adversity.

Artistic Renaissance: Making space for artists in historic Montana schoolhouse

Virginia City is a quintessential Old West community that draws half a million visitors in the summer months who are curious about discovering this unique piece of American history.

Downtown Bozeman Sees Major Changes: Restoring Historic Gems for Future Generations

Downtown Bozeman is undergoing major restorations of historic buildings, including the Cooper/Black and Baltimore, blending new developments with cherished history.

Tiny but Mighty: Chance Farm Thrives with 30+ Varieties on Just 5 Acres

Chance Farm in Bozeman, the smallest local produce farm, grows 30+ vegetable varieties and supplies fresh food to markets and restaurants, aiming to expand its reach.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some historical facts for June 26:

1876 - Battle of the Little Bighorn: Custer's Last Stand occurred during the Great Sioux War of 1876, where Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer and his 7th Cavalry were defeated by Lakota Sioux and Cheyenne warriors. 1945 - United Nations Charter Signed: The United Nations Charter was signed in San Francisco by 50 nations, establishing the UN as an international organization aimed at promoting peace and cooperation among countries. 1974 - First Rubik's Cube Released: The Rubik's Cube, a 3D combination puzzle, was invented by Ernő Rubik and was first sold in Hungary, eventually becoming a global sensation. 1977 - The First Transplant of a Synthetic Heart: Dr. Barney Clark received the Jarvik-7, the first permanent artificial heart, in a highly publicized surgery at the University of Utah. 1997 - First Women Admitted to the Citadel: The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina, admitted its first female cadets after a long legal battle over gender discrimination. 2000 - The Introduction of the USB Flash Drive: IBM announced the first USB flash drive, revolutionizing data storage and transfer. 2015 - Supreme Court Rules on Same-Sex Marriage: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that same-sex marriage is a constitutional right, expanding marriage equality across the United States.

