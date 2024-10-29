Big Sky closer to new fire station as residents struggle to find fire insurance

BIG SKY — Big Sky residents are one step closer to having a new fire station in the community.

Last week, Gallatin County commissioners gave the approval to expand the Gallatin Madison County Rural Improvement District

This means that those who live in the district in Big Sky will be closer to constructing a $19 million facility. The goal of this fire station is to expand access to fire coverage as the area continues to grow.

Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown pointed out that many residents are having a hard time getting fire insurance because of the lack of coverage.

“All of the building that’s happening up there, which is really intense, so the investment in this fire station will help them take a proactive step as a community to reassure insurance companies,” says Brown.

A joint Gallatin and Madison County commission public hearing will take place on Dec. 11.

The station is proposed to begin construction in 2025 and open in 2026.