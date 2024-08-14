Best Buy to open first Bozeman location this November

Shopping for tech will soon be easier in Gallatin County. The City of Bozeman tells us that Best Buy is planning to open its first location in town.

Company officials tell us that the store is expected to open this November. It will be located at the old Bed, Bath and Beyond location off 19th Avenue and Cattail Street.

The store is expected to be around 20,000 square feet in size. Best Buy says hiring is already underway for the new store.

This Best Buy will become Bozeman's first and Montana's fourth location.