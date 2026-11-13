Belgrade woman selected to compete on Jeopardy!

BELGRADE, Mont. — A local woman in Belgrade got the opportunity of a lifetime to compete on Jeopardy!

WATCH STORY HERE:

Belgrade woman competes on Jeopardy

Lisa Verwys, 41, got a no-caller-ID phone call from Sony Pictures saying that she was selected to be on an episode.

“I think my stomach just jumped into my throat; I was very excited,” said Verwys.

She has been living in the Belgrade community for the past 17 years and expressed gratitude for representing the city on a national stage.

“I live squarely in Belgrade, I work in Belgrade, and I love it here.”

THE EPISODE AIRS ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH, AND IF YOU MISS IT LIVE, IT WILL STREAM ON PEACOCK AND HULU FOR APPROXIMATELY A WEEK.

Verwys is following in the footsteps of fellow Montanan, Erica Doornek, who proudly represented Glasgow, Mont., a place she calls "the middle of nowhere," on Jeopardy!

Doornek was a four-day Jeopardy! champion who won a total of $72,401 during her run earlier this month.