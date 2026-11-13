Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Belgrade woman selected to compete on Jeopardy!

Poster image (9).jpg
By Femi Kessington
Belgrade resident Lisa Verwys was selected to compete on <i>Jeopardy!</i> after receiving a phone call
Poster image (9).jpg
Posted
Add KBZK as a Google Preferred Source

BELGRADE, Mont. — A local woman in Belgrade got the opportunity of a lifetime to compete on Jeopardy!

WATCH STORY HERE:

Belgrade woman competes on Jeopardy

Lisa Verwys, 41, got a no-caller-ID phone call from Sony Pictures saying that she was selected to be on an episode.

“I think my stomach just jumped into my throat; I was very excited,” said Verwys.

She has been living in the Belgrade community for the past 17 years and expressed gratitude for representing the city on a national stage.

“I live squarely in Belgrade, I work in Belgrade, and I love it here.”

THE EPISODE AIRS ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH, AND IF YOU MISS IT LIVE, IT WILL STREAM ON PEACOCK AND HULU FOR APPROXIMATELY A WEEK.

Verwys is following in the footsteps of fellow Montanan, Erica Doornek, who proudly represented Glasgow, Mont., a place she calls "the middle of nowhere," on Jeopardy!

Doornek was a four-day Jeopardy! champion who won a total of $72,401 during her run earlier this month.

Donate Now