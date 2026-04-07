BELGRADE — The iconic Bob Ross. You may know him as the host of the TV show “The Joy of Painting.”

More than 30 years after his death, his legacy continues to live on and be passed down to the next generation. One of the young artists inspired by his work — who is quite the expert at re-creating his paintings — lives right here in Belgrade and needs your help to win the Bob Ross America’s Most Artistic Kid Contest.

“I’ve always loved painting ever since I was little,” said Lucille (Lucy) Anderson.

WATCH: Belgrade teenager quarterfinalist in Bob Ross America's Most Artistic Kid Contest

Belgrade teenager quarterfinalist in Bob Ross America's Most Artistic Kid Contest

Lucy is a student at Belgrade Middle School, an artist, and a dancer.

“I love to paint Bob Ross’s,” said Lucy.

“I’m a dancer and so I love to paint like so many things dance related,” she added.

As Lucy explains, art has always been an outlet for her.

“School is stressful and daily life can be a lot, so just coming home and painting what I feel and painting what I think… it’s my favorite,” said Lucy.

Hanne Anderson Lucy showing her dad, Zach, her painting.

One of her biggest inspirations: Bob Ross.

“Watching him paint and learning how to paint from him, it makes me love painting even more,” said Lucy.

In fact, she’s painted Bob Ross paintings for her dad’s birthday for the past three years. He was the one who encouraged her to enter the nationwide contest, which raises money for Blood Cancer United.

“At first I was nervous, but then hearing that the cause was for cancer, because everybody’s lives have been affected by cancer, knowing that this competition was with that, and this would be my first time putting my art to the public… it’s a really awesome opportunity,” said Lucy.

Lucy then walked MTN’s Esha Walia through some of the art, which ranges from ballet paintings to painted pointe shoes to her Bob Ross re-creations and more.

MTN News Some of Lucy's Bob Ross paintings.

After making it through seven rounds, Lucy is now in the quarterfinals of the contest. The winner receives a $20,000 prize and the chance to be in a “The Joy of Painting” episode and have their work displayed in a museum.

It’s a proud moment for Lucy’s parents.

“What’s really special with Lucy is through the years, it’s primarily been family and friends, but she takes their individual interest and then paints them or makes them this immaculate piece geared to what they love,” said Hanne Anderson, Lucy’s mom.

“These art pieces, I’ve been showing them around, and people are like, 'Are these for sale? And I’m like no way!'” said Zach Anderson, Lucy’s dad.

How can you help Lucy win? Vote.

MTN News Lucy's pointe shoes she painted.

“People can do free daily votes with their Facebook login or they can donate toward Blood Cancer United and however much they donate, it’s that many votes,” said Hanne Anderson. She also says the donation is tax-deductible and that free votes can be made every day.

“Thank you to all of my friends and extended family and community who have been voting for me,” said Lucy. “Please vote for me.”

Voting for the quarterfinals ends this Thursday at 8 p.m. If you’re interested in voting/learning more about Lucy’s artwork, visit this link.