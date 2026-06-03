BOZEMAN — Last night, Belgrade residents in the 600 block of Mantle Drive were evacuated after suspected bomb-making materials were found while conducting a search warrant.

According to a press release, at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office executed an arrest in Belgrade in the 600 block of Mantle Drive.

WATCH: Belgrade residents evacuated after suspicious materials found during search warrant

Belgrade residents evacuated after suspicious materials found during search warrant

Following the arrest, deputies reportedly conducted a search warrant of the residence. According to the documents, they found electrical components, batteries, and other materials wired together, raising concerns about a potentially explosive device.

Following the findings, deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Belgrade Police evacuated nearby residents.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, Belgrade Police posted on Facebook, mentioning to evacuated residents that they could wait at the Belgrade Community Library until the situation was resolved.

Wednesday morning, MTN News received another press release stating a Belgrade Police detective determined the device discovered during the search warrant on Mantle Drive was not explosive.

According to the latest press release, the suspect remains in custody, and there is no danger to the public.

