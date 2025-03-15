Bacchus Pub gearing up for Saint Patrick's Day weekend in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — There will be lots of festive Saint Patrick's Day activities this weekend, including at Bacchus Pub, leading up to the holiday on Monday.

Manager of the Bacchus, Everett Martin, says when it comes to the Bacchus Pub, they know how to have a good time.

“I think one of the biggest holidays is coming up on Monday, and we will be celebrating all week long,” Everett says.

From leprechaun tears, green glittery beer to Reuben egg rolls, corn beef, and cabbage.

“You want to be here this weekend!” says the venue and event manager Grace Ware.

The Bacchus is known as Bozeman's historic pub. The spot opened in 1929. Everett tells me they respect tradition, especially when it comes to beer.

“We also have the Guinness glasses straight from Ireland. Come split the G. We are one of the only pubs in town with those glasses,” Everett says.

Both venue managers, Grace Ware, and Everett, want people to stay safe during Saint Paddy's shenanigans.

“It is going to be a fun weekend. We will have a lot of crowds in here, but we will try to mitigate it by spreading it evenly in the pub, the patio, and the lobby. With that, we will have some roamers going around, making sure nobody is getting too out of control. Making sure everyone is having a fun, safe time and drinking responsibly,” Everett says.

But Bozeman Police warn that the luck o’ the Irish won’t keep you out of trouble. Officers will increase patrols from Friday through Monday to keep the roads safe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2022 alone, drunk driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday killed 74 people nationwide; Grace says even if you're not drinking, just stop by for the festivities.

“It will be an experience to come in here for something, and it is a good time. We will be here all weekend and will make sure to take care of everyone,” Grace says.