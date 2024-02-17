Anonymous ethics complaint submitted regarding Bozeman city manager

BOZEMAN — MTN has confirmed an anonymous person sent an ethics complaint regarding the recently leaked video of City Manager Jeff Mihelich to the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

The video, which has gone viral, shows Mihellich bad-mouthing Mayor Terry Cunningham and the city to coworker Anna Bentley.

The City Commission is also moving forward with its own ethics complaint.

The move comes after commissioners voted to ask Mihelich to resign. Mihelich agreed to resign as long as he received full severance, which under his contract, is 12 months of salary, or $257,737 according to Mayor Cunningham.

In a statement, the city says they are not inclined to accept the resignation with the full severance requirement.

As for the ICMA complaint, a source tells us a member brought up concerns about the video, asking how Mihelich could be an ICMA-credentialed manager after his actions in the video.

We reached out to Cunningham, who says he is unaware of the ICMA ethics complaint.

City leaders say they will discuss their ethics complaint against Mihelich in a meeting on March 5. According to the city website, the ethics board, made of three members, would eventually consider the complaint and could conduct a hearing.

Mihelich remains on paid administrative leave.