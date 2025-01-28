Animals displaced by Los Angeles fires arrive in Montana

BOZEMAN — The devastating wildfires in California have not only left local residents displaced but animals as well. Shelters across Montana decided to help out, and this weekend, the animals arrived in Missoula.

Alex Tonner, the founder of Paws 4 Life K9, began rescuing animals at the beginning of the wildfires.

“We are at a really bad point with the shelter. Overpopulated with about 600 animals,” said Tonner.

Animal shelters in Montana did not hesitate in helping out and will soon become available for adoption.

“When animals come here we want to make sure that we get them in for a behavior exam and then a medical exam,” said Madie Carlson, a spokesperson with Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Gallatin County.

With animal shelters in Montana helping out, they are preventing something that could potentially have happened.

“If there is no space, an animal would have to be euthanized,” said Tonner.

Stafford Animal Shelter

Montana shelters did not hesitate and for Tonner, it was not hard to find the animals a new home in Montana.

“We just contacted them and we told them we'll be sending them some great dogs and they opened their arms,” she said.

Since Jan. 8, Tonner says they have taken nearly 300 animals and transported them across the country.