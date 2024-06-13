After Shrine Game, Bozeman Gallatin's Josh Woodberry 'can't wait' to join hometown Montana State

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Gallatin standout linebacker Josh Woodberry is representing the Raptors at the 77th Montana East-West Shrine Game in Billings.

The Bozeman native is carrying out a lifelong dream, as he'll continue his career at Montana State this fall after suiting up for the East All-Stars on Saturday night.

"Oh, I’m so excited," Woodberry explained of his anticipation to take the field for the Bobcats. "I can’t wait. Yeah, it’s going to be a lot of work, but I’m ready, and I can’t wait."

He will carry on a family legacy with Montana State football. His father, Mike Woodberry, was a standout linebacker for for the Bobcats from 1998-2001.

"He’s my idol, and I can't wait to go do what he did, hopefully," Josh Woodberry said about his father.

Woodberry's ties run deep with Montana State, so much so that he doesn't have just one memory of first supporting the Bobcats since that's all he was surrounded by growing up.

"I don’t ever remember becoming a Bobcat fan because every game, we watched on TV or at the field," he explained.

To see everything pay off, that’s what was most rewarding.

"There’s no better feeling," he said about his commitment to Montana State. "It’s what I’ve worked for my whole high school career, you know. It was certainly a down-to-the-wire type of deal, and it was super exciting to be able to get that opportunity."

The Shrine Game brings together all the top talent from the Treasure State, which in turn has a "Montana-made" culture of hard work on full display with the East All-Stars this week.

"I love these kind of guys," Woodberry said. "These are guys that are willing to throw their bodies on the line for me, and I want to do the same for them, and it really bring out my competitive spirit. And, it makes me louder, for sure."

Woodberry was sporting a Billings Skyview jersey during the East team practice — similar colors to his high school, but definitely not Gallatin attire.

"Yeah, the Skyview defensive coordinator, he’s got us in their jerseys which is definitely a change," Woodberry said with a laugh. "But yeah, we’re liking the defense, and we’re liking getting to try out new stuff."

The game will be broadcast and streamed live across Montana Television Network platforms on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Daylis Stadium in Billings.