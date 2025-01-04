Addiction treatment center sees increase in relapses over holidays

BELGRADE — With only four methadone clinics in Montana, finding help for substance abuse might be more challenging for people, especially with an uptick in relapses over the holidays.

Physician assistant Greg Shiver and counselor Andrea Schiffbauer see upwards of 90 people daily at Community Medical Services (CMS), a methadone clinic in Belgrade.

“Pretty much as far as opioids go, it's all fentanyl right now, and it's mixed with all kinds of different drugs,” Shiver says.

Methadone is a drug similar to morphine that helps treat heroin and opioid use disorder.

The CMS lobby was filled with individuals seeking help three days after the new year.

“We have a few intakes here today, so yes, I would say the new year is bringing in new clients,” Schiffbauer says.

Schiffbauer's office is infused with inspirational reminders for her clients, and she has seen progress in many different forms.

“I have noticed an increase in relapses, so clients that have been in recovery for a while might be struggling with stresses with the holidays, finances, housing, whatever it may be,” Schiffbauer says.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that 40-60% of individuals in recovery from substance abuse will experience a relapse, with the holiday season, including New Year's, often leading to a significant increase in relapse rates.

With winter weather advisories spreading across the area, getting people access to help concerns Schiffbauer.

“So, we anticipate that many of our people from Butte and the Helena area might not make it to the clinic today for dosing,” she says.

Making the first step to get help is half of the battle; Schiffbauer recommends you inquire with loved ones instead of coming across with criticism.

“Hey, I noticed you were quiet over the holidays, and I didn't hear from you much. I just wanted to check in. A lot of times, if you can convey that you are concerned and not judgmental, then people are a lot more willing to open up and seek treatment,” Schiffbauer says.

The clinic's bottom line is, "We are here to support you because we care and we want to help. That's it. Our goal is to save lives,” Schiffbauer says.