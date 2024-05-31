4th of July fireworks show in Bozeman set for Gallatin County Fairgrounds

BOZEMAN — The City of Bozeman is hosting its second annual 4th of July fireworks show.

Thursday afternoon, the Bozeman Fire Department’s Chief Josh Waldo discussed the fireworks show that will take place on the 4th of July here in Bozeman.

2023 was the first year the city of Bozeman held a fireworks show. It took place at the softball complex. This year, Chief Waldo announced the fireworks will be moving to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, where they were previously held by the Lion’s Club for over 15 years.

Cory Lawrence, the owner of the Armory Hotel, partnered with the city to help with private fundraising. The budget for fireworks was around $30,000 this year.

The fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. on July 4 and last just over 20 minutes.