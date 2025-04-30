2 new measles cases confirmed in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — Two additional cases of measles have been confirmed in Gallatin County, bringing the total current number to seven.

According to the Gallatin City-County Health Department, the new cases are among household members of previously identified cases in the county.

The individuals were not immunized against measles and were being monitored for symptoms while isolating at home.

Measles is a highly infectious airborne disease and can spread before people know they have it. Those without prior infection or vaccination have a 90-percent likelihood of contracting measles if exposed.

Anyone seeking vaccination is urged to call their primary care provider as soon as possible or schedule an appointment with the health department by calling 406-582-3100.

