BOZEMAN — Preparing a 20-pound or smaller Thanksgiving turkey can be a challenge on its own. But imagine preparing 160 pounds of turkey for hundreds of people.

That’s exactly what Andrew Hurlburt and his sous chefs are doing for the Bozeman community through Miracle at Midtown.

WATCH what goes into crafting a Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds:

160 pounds of turkey: Miracle at Midtown feeds hundreds in Bozeman

“We are in the middle of prepping up for serving over 450 of our community members today,” Hurlburt said.

Feeding 450 people might sound like an operation requiring a large team of cooks, but behind the scenes, it’s just Hurlburt and his two sous chefs preparing the meal.

Hurlburt is no stranger to Thanksgiving. He runs Miracle at Midtown each year, but the community tradition began before the event took on its current name.

“It was actually the Capes that started it over at Old Chicago off of 19th, and they ran it for a great number of years and did a fantastic job,” Hurlburt said.

When the business was sold, Hurlburt, owner of Bozeman Real Estate, and his team picked up the torch and started Miracle at Midtown, hosted at Bourbon. The group has been cooking free Thanksgiving meals since 2017.

“First year was a little crazy. I think there were around 300 to 350 that first year,” Hurlburt said.

Nowadays, Miracle at Midtown averages around 450 people, meaning Hurlburt and his team have a lot of food to prepare.

“I think we’re putting out close to 1,000 pounds of food,” he said.

That includes a few hundred pounds of potatoes, a few hundred pounds of stuffing, 10 gallons of gravy and, of course, the star of the Thanksgiving table: turkey.

The team prepares 20 large turkey breasts, totaling about 160 pounds.

Bozeman Real Estate pays for all the food, and the team prepares it in Bourbon’s kitchen.

Hurlburt and his sous chefs get to work around 7 a.m. and cook until 2 p.m. It’s a long day in the kitchen, but Hurlburt said the work is worth it to see the Bozeman community come together.

“It means preserving a piece of Bozeman that we get concerned about losing when it starts to grow and get bigger,” Hurlburt said.

After spending the day preparing Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of others, Hurlburt said he and his family will have pizza and then a separate Thanksgiving meal.