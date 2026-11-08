LIVINGSTON, Mont. — The Livingston City Commission unanimously accepted City Manager Grant Gager's resignation Friday, approving a separation agreement that includes a lump-sum payment of more than $230,000.

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Livingston City Commission unanimously accepts City Manager Grant Gager's resignation

The decision came during a special commission meeting attended by more than 100 people in person and online, as commissioners considered the terms of Gager's departure following months of tension surrounding city leadership.

"Our obligation is to really understand this contract, our legal responsibilities," Commissioner Jessica Wilcox said during the meeting.

According to the proposed separation agreement included in the meeting packet, Gager's departure followed what the document describes as "irreconcilable differences" between Gager and the City Commission.

Lilia Tyrrell, an attorney assisting the city, outlined some of the issues contributing to the decision.

"Some of those reasons include a difference in communication style, both internally and externally with the public, different visions for long-term strategy with the city and a different approach to accountability," Tyrrell said.

The agreement includes a lump-sum severance payment of more than $230,000. Legal counsel recommended commissioners accept Gager's resignation and honor the agreement, citing the potential to avoid costly litigation.

"So this is a contractual requirement that you are required to follow," Tyrrell told commissioners.

The resignation comes amid months of scrutiny surrounding Livingston city leadership, including controversy involving the Livingston Fire Department.

During Friday's meeting, commissioners did not provide specific examples of the issues that led to Gager's departure.

"I am not going to get into the examples of where inaccuracies or inadequacies have led us to this decision," Vice Chair James Willich said.

Public comment stretched on for hours, with residents sharing differing opinions about Gager's tenure and the proposed agreement.

Some urged the city to honor its contractual obligations but made clear they did not believe Gager should remain in the position.

"Pay this guy his severance pay, let him move on, don't give him a stellar review," one resident said.

Others acknowledged Gager's contributions to the community while agreeing it was time for a change in leadership.

"I also think that we should be fair to him because he's done some very good things here," another resident said.

Following public comment and commission deliberations, commissioners voted 5-0 to accept Gager's resignation and approve the separation agreement.

In the meantime, Finance Director Paige Fetterhoff and City Attorney Jon M. Hesse will share interim leadership responsibilities as the city works to find a replacement.