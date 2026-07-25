HELENA — Dirt was flying, steers were running, and horses were bucking at Cool Alley Arena for night two of the 66th annual Last Chance Stampede in Helena. Opening night saw big rides, fast times, and plenty of energy, and things haven’t slowed down.

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Last Chance Stampede: Montanans shine bright under the lights

“Helena's dang sure the spot to be tonight,” said bull rider Jake Lockwood from Volborg.

Coming into Friday night, Montana riders lead five of the rodeo’s eight events. Thursday’s biggest moment came from Valier native Cole Wagner, whose 91-point bull ride set a new arena record, breaking a mark that stood since 2009.

Evan Charney, MTN News A saddle bronc rider and his horse

Another local standout, Chase Brooks from Deer Lodge, led saddle bronc riding with 86 points. The former Helena High School rodeo competitor is currently ranked seventh in the PRCA world standings.

Thousands of fans filled the grandstand on Friday, ready to cheer on nearly 300 competitors, with well over half the field representing Montana.

“I feel like Montana's one of the few states that's always at the top level of competitors, and it feels good to be a part of it,” Lockwood stated.

Evan Charney, MTN News Another saddle bronc rider holding a tight grip on his horse

Events kicked off with bareback riding, with only one rider competing - Dallas Hay, all the way from Australia - and he put on quite the show early on, scoring 71 points.

Steer wrestling came next, where Helena native Austin Whitehouse set a new arena record with a 3.3, taking the overall lead.

Next up was team roping, and those steers didn’t stand a chance against most riders, especially Gavin Beattie of Helena and Sam Levine from Wolf Creek - they’re tied for the top overall spot.

Evan Charney, MTN News The crowd watches on as a saddleback rider finishes his run

For saddle bronc, two competitors stood above the rest - K’s Thomson from Alberta dropping an 88.5, and right behind him, Waitley Sharon from Colorado with an 87.5. Thomson now leads overall.

For breakaway roping, Kelsey Ferguson from Wyoming won the night, only needing 2.5 seconds.

Kyle Bagnell from Folson was on top for tie-down roping, finishing in 8.7 seconds, taking the overall lead.

For barrel racing, the night's victor was only separated by .05 seconds, with Heather Crowley of Poplar ending with 17.37 seconds just ahead of Rachel Ward from Phillipsburg with 17.42. Crowley also takes the overall lead heading into Saturday.

Lockwood said he felt confident heading into Friday night’s bull riding, and he proved himself right, scoring an 88.5, sitting just behind Wagner in second overall. Lockwood was the only qualifying rider Friday night.

Evan Charney, MTN News A paraglider landing in the rodeo arena before events kick off

Full results can be found online for the most up-to-date-standings as cowboys and girls continue the fight to earn a slice of the prize pool.

“You better come ready to ride and rope,” stated Last Chance Stampede chairman Travis Brazill.