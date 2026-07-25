Bozeman man dies after being found unresponsive at Fairmont Hot Springs pool

ANACONDA — A 77-year-old Bozeman man died after he was found unresponsive in an outdoor pool at Fairmont Hot Springs on the night of July 24.

Someone discovered the man in the water around 9 p.m. and pulled him from the pool. The Butte Police Department, Butte Fire Rescue, and an A-1 Ambulance crew responded to the resort.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but those efforts failed. Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Butte-Silver Bow Coroner's Office responded to the pool. The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Investigators are withholding the man's identity at this time. Sheriff Ed Lester said this remains an active investigation. Authorities will release more information as it becomes available.

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