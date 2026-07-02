Join Heart of the Valley for annual 'Tails & Trails' fundraiser in Big Sky

Heart of the Valley will host its annual Tails & Trails fundraiser the morning of Saturday, July 11, at the Madison Base Area in Big Sky.

This summer event will feature a 3.2-mile hike, boxed picnic lunch, and a silent auction featuring artwork, pet-friendly packages, and home goods.

According to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman, Tails & Trails is a "great way to get outside with family, friends and canine companions." All funds raised go to benefit lost and homeless pets in Gallatin and Madison County.

Tickets are $35 per person, and the first 75 registrants will receive a Tails & Trails goodie bag with items for both people and their pets.

This year's event is sponsored by Big Sky Resort, Lone Mountain Land Company, First Security Bank, Outlaw Partners, and Courtney Collins Fine Art.

Heart of the Valley is a nonprofit animal shelter serving Gallatin and Madison counties.

According to Heart of the Valley, last year the shelter reunited 580 lost pets with their owners, served over 3,000 pets, and performed spays and neuters on nearly 2,000 cats and dogs.

Tickets and additional information are available on Heart of the Valley's website.

