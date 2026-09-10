‘It feels amazing’: New Americans celebrate becoming U.S. citizens at Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — For 33 people from 18 different countries, Thursday marked a milestone, years in the making, as they became U.S. citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

33 new citizens. 18 countries. One oath. Watch it unfold:

New Americans celebrate becoming U.S. citizens at Yellowstone

“It feels amazing; it's a real honor,” said Ann Hayhoe of Melbourne, Australia.

Hayhoe said she and her family have lived in the United States for nine years and have been looking forward to the day she would become a citizen.

“We’ve lived here for nine years, and we love America; my kids love America,” Hayhoe said.

MTN NEWS Hayhoe said she and her family have lived in the United States for nine years and have been looking forward to the day she would become a citizen.

Since 2006, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the National Park Service and other organizations have held special naturalization ceremonies at national parks across the country.

Thursday's ceremony took place beneath the historic Roosevelt Arch, where the words “For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People” are inscribed.

The candidates took the Oath of Allegiance beneath the arch, officially completing their naturalization process and becoming U.S. citizens.

“And with that oath, 33 different journeys became part of one American story,” a speaker said during the ceremony.

The new citizens represented countries including Brazil, Canada, Vietnam, Germany, Ukraine, India and Jamaica.

For Keysha, who is from St. Lucia, being surrounded by people from different parts of the world made the moment especially meaningful.

“To know that I am not in it alone, we are all here from different places, all here for one goal,” Keysha said.

Keysha received her naturalization document during the ceremony, standing in what is considered America's first national park as a new U.S. citizen.

MTN NEWS Keysha received her naturalization document during the ceremony, standing in what is considered America's first national park as a new U.S. citizen.

“I think that's the biggest thing of naturalization, knowing the history of this country,” she said.

Now, Keysha says she is looking forward to participating in another part of American life: voting.

“My father-in-law wants me to have me vote; that's his biggest thing, ‘K, I'm going to take you to vote,’” she said.

For some of the new citizens, the immigration journey took months. For others, it lasted years or even decades.

MTN NEWS 33 people from 18 countries became U.S. citizens Thursday at Yellowstone National Park's Roosevelt Arch in Gardiner.

For Yassine, from Tunisia, the process began in 2017.

“It's been a long journey, almost nine years now,” Yassine said.

After years of waiting, Yassine said he was grateful to finally reach the moment.

“It feels so good. I am so happy, and I cannot wait to be a good citizen,” he said.

The ceremony ended with the new citizens reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, marking the beginning of a new chapter for each of them.