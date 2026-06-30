BOZEMAN — Reports of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the Bozeman area is circulating online.

ICEout.org, a nonprofit, community-driven platform that documents immigration enforcement activity across the country, posted a photo of ICE vehicles outside a Planet Fitness location. However, MTN News visited the Planet Fitness location in Bozeman and found that the building did not match the location shown in the ICEout.org photo.

WATCH: Is United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Bozeman?

Is United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Bozeman?

ICEout.org also listed the address of the alleged ICE activity as 642 South Cottonwood Road. MTN News visited that location and found a First Security Bank. Bank security told MTN News they had no information about any ICE activity in the area.

Several social media posts also claimed ICE agents were seen at other locations around Bozeman, including near South 9th Avenue and Kagy and behind a local business.

MTN News reached out to Gallatin County Sheriff, Dan Springer who said:

"ICE was here looking for targeted individuals but I don't have any further details."

Springer also said those who were detained were not brought to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

This is a developing story. MTN News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

