Historic KXLF building for sale, news staff will remain in Butte

BUTTE, Mt. — The historic KXLF clock tower building, which has been home to Montana’s first television station for 69 years, is up for sale as the station seeks another smaller, more practical location in Butte for its news team and staff.

Scripps is seeking a buyer for the building at 1003 S. Montana Street, with its iconic 95-foot clock tower that has been a landmark on the Butte skyline for more than a century. KXLF reporters and staff will stay in Butte in a new location and continue working hard to bringviewers great stories and top-notch journalism from the Mining City and surrounding communities.

No timeline has been set for this move.

According to Montana Television News Statewide General Manager Justin Hartley: “Technology and changes in how we broadcast mean we no longer need as much space for our daily operations,” Justin Hartley said. “While we’re sad to leave this historic building, it could better serve an employer with a larger staff. Our space may be changing, but our commitment to serving Butte and communities across Montana with trusted local journalism remains unchanged.”

The clock tower building goes back to Butte’s mining heyday. It was built in 1917 as a train depot on the busy Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, which operated as a mainline to Butte for four decades.

“Nineteen Seventeen is the peak of Butte's population. You really see this influx of people here, people visiting in and out of Butte. In the early 1920s, there were 12 trains carrying people that would come out of this one depot,” Butte Archivist Aubrey Jaap said.

Montana radio and television pioneer, Ed Craney started KXLF in 1953, which was the first TV station in the state. Broadcasting was first done out the former Pay ‘N Save grocery store off Harrison Avenue, before Craney purchased the clock tower building three years later. KXLF went on to broadcast from this landmark building for nearly 7 decades.