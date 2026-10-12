Heavy, wet snow has left fallen trees, damaged branches and power outages across the Gallatin Valley, keeping utility and city crews busy as they work to address hazards and clean up storm damage.

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Heavy October snow leaves fallen trees, power outages across Bozeman

The snow weighed down trees that still had green leaves, causing branches to break and fall across sidewalks and other public areas.

“We almost always have a snow in October,” said Sandra Goetting, a Bozeman resident.

But the storm brought more than a seasonal reminder. Goetting said the impacts extended indoors, too.

“Yesterday, when we were at urgent care their power went out,” she said.

NorthWestern Energy said crews have worked around the clock since late Saturday afternoon to restore power after heavy, wet snow damaged trees and brought branches into power lines across widespread areas of Montana.

Crews have restored service to 15,886 customers, approximately 94% of the utility’s Montana customers affected by storm-related outages.

Restoration efforts have been challenging, according to the utility, as continued tree damage has caused additional outages in some areas. Some customers lost power again after service had already been restored.

NorthWestern Energy deployed additional crews and resources from other parts of the state to assist affected communities. The utility said crews prioritize transmission lines and substations serving the greatest number of customers before moving to neighborhood distribution lines and individual service connections.

As crews work to restore power, fallen branches and trees remain a concern for residents.

Goetting said she tries to stay informed about incoming weather and encouraged others to do the same.

“There were certainly plenty of warnings out there, if anyone uses any of the weather apps,” she said.

She also questioned when fallen trees and branches along sidewalks would be removed.

“My biggest question is: Would the city come by and pick this up at some point?” Goetting said.

The city of Bozeman said its Forestry Division is responding to storm-related hazards alongside other city departments, prioritizing public safety. Crews are starting in the downtown corridor and working outward, focusing first on dangerous hanging limbs and other immediate hazards.

The city said it had received more than 200 emails and voicemails about storm damage. Cleanup of fallen branches in areas considered safe may be delayed while crews address more dangerous conditions.

Although many city employees have Indigenous Peoples’ Day off, additional personnel began work at 4 a.m. Monday to clear snow and address tree damage, the city told MTN News.

The city said the Forestry Division removes fallen trees and branches from public areas only. Residents should take branches from private property to the Bozeman Convenience Site rather than piling them on the boulevard, which can slow cleanup efforts.

The city also advises residents not to attempt to remove broken or hanging limbs themselves because hidden hazards, including downed power lines, may be present. Anyone who encounters a downed power line should call 911.

NorthWestern Energy is also reminding the public to stay away from downed or damaged power lines and anything touching them, including tree branches.

The utility thanked customers for their patience as crews continue working to safely restore service to those still affected by the storm. Click here for more information.

