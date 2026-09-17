A local domestic violence organization says more survivors are reaching out for help, with significant increases in calls, texts and web chats over the past year.

WATCH: Haven sees increase in domestic violence outreach across Gallatin Valley

Haven sees increase in domestic violence outreach across Gallatin Valley

Haven, a domestic violence shelter that has served the Gallatin Valley for more than 40 years, received more than 7,800 phone calls from survivors last year.

“We continue to see the need increase,” said Katie Madison, executive director of Haven.

Madison said phone calls to Haven increased 57% last year. The organization saw an even larger increase in people seeking help through text messages and web chats, which rose 148%.

“We are actually seeing outreach that surpasses what we saw during the height of the pandemic lockdowns,” Madison said.

While Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley continue to grow, Madison said the increase in people reaching out to Haven is outpacing population growth.

Madison said there is no single explanation for the increase in outreach. Instead, Haven is focused on making sure survivors have access to support when they are ready to seek help.

That includes emergency shelter with 20 beds, as well as transitional housing for survivors and their children after leaving an abusive situation.

“We’ve had an average of 15 survivors and kids every night in our transitional housing program,” Madison said.

The transitional housing program also provides financial counseling, legal support and educational opportunities. That also includes a semester of subsidized tuition at Gallatin College

“So if they’ve been in a dangerous situation, if they are leaving an abusive situation, they’ve been able to really stop and focus on what’s next for them,” Madison said.

Haven is also working with community organizations to raise awareness about its services and create more ways for survivors to connect with the organization.

“Looking for more options for survivors reaching out to get connected to us,” Madison said.

Madison said the organization’s goal is to meet survivors wherever they are and help them determine what comes next.

“We are here to meet survivors where they are and help them determine what the right next steps for them are,” she said.

Anyone who needs help can contact Haven at 406-586-4111.