Group sues Butte-Silver Bow County after 4,500 signatures for data center initiative rejected

BUTTE — A group working to place an initiative on the ballot concerning data center construction in Butte-Silver Bow County filed a lawsuit against the county Wednesday after learning that the 4,500 signatures it collected were rejected.

Members of the group 406 People First say the initiative would allow public input by letting people vote on data center projects.

The Butte-Silver Bow County attorney confirmed the petition was rejected based on a new statute that moved the deadline up for petitions like this one.

RELATED: Butte Chief Executive: Data center initiative would affect other new businesses

According to the county attorney, 406 People First asked the court for a preliminary injunction until the district court can review the case and the new statute. The injunction was granted, and an order came down Wednesday afternoon allowing the clerk and recorder to continue signature counting and review for now.

The same statute led Yellowstone County to reject a similar petition there.

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