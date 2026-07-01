Give A Hoot returns to Park County with record nonprofit participation and a community-crafted pilsner

LIVINGSTON — Park County's month-long Give A Hoot fundraising campaign is underway, bringing together residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for another year of community giving.

Organized by the Park County Community Foundation, the annual campaign has supported local nonprofit organizations since 2019. Last year, Give A Hoot raised $3.2 million, and this year a record 105 nonprofit organizations are participating.

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Give a Hoot fundraising challenge kicks off in Livingston with record participation and a new brew

"Giving back specifically to the nonprofits in our community that uplift all of us even when we don't know they are there," said Park County Community Foundation Program Manager Keva Ward.

Ward said the campaign reflects the generosity of the community.

"They have a spirit of philanthropy here in Park County that is unmatched by anything I've encountered," Ward said.

This year's campaign also includes a new fundraising partnership with Neptune's Brewery in Livingston. The brewery created a special Give A Hoot pilsner, with a portion of proceeds from every pint sold benefiting the fundraising effort.

"It's a good way to support the good things that people are doing around here," said Assistant Brewer Erik Stedje.

Stedje said the beer was brewed using ingredients sourced from Montana.

"We've made it with all local products. We've got the grains and the malt from Gallatin Valley Malt and the hops from Cookie Yard Hops, so all very local products," he said.

The limited-release pilsner will be available at Neptune's Brewery and at participating restaurants and bars throughout Livingston during the campaign.

Ward said she hopes the partnership offers another fun and accessible way for people to support local nonprofits.

"Oh, man! We are so excited about that; we actually got to have a little sneak taste a couple of weeks ago, and it's awesome," Ward said.

As the month of giving begins, Ward said the community's continued participation is what makes the campaign successful year after year.

"Just how grateful we are at the community foundation for everybody's participation, so let's just get out there and give a hoot again," she said.

You can donate here: https://www.give-a-hoot.org