Gallatin Valley nonprofit helps families navigate aftermath of recent ICE activity

BOZEMAN — As recent immigration enforcement activity continues to affect families across the Gallatin Valley, one local nonprofit says it is seeing an increase in requests for legal guidance, emergency assistance and help locating detained loved ones.

WATCH: A Bozeman nonprofit is helping Spanish-speaking families access legal resources, food assistance and information about their rights amid recent ICE activity in the Gallatin Valley

Bienvenidos a Gallatin Valley helps immigrant families amid ICE enforcement activity in Bozeman

Bienvenidos a Gallatin Valley, a nonprofit that has served Spanish-speaking residents since 2019, is working to connect families with legal resources, explain their rights, and provide basic necessities to those who are afraid to leave their homes.

"Our official name is Bienvenidos a Gallatin Valley — Welcome to Gallatin Valley," said board member Sally Moyce.

The organization's mission is reflected in its motto, "Todos merecemos sentirnos en casa," or "We all deserve to feel at home."

"It is our responsibility to take care of our neighbors, and I think that's what Bienvenidos does," Moyce said.

Moyce, who first joined the organization as a volunteer and has served on its board for the past three years, said the last week has brought new challenges as families seek help following recent immigration enforcement operations.

"This last week has been tough," she said.

MTN News has contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement multiple times seeking information about last week's arrests but has not received a response.

Without updates from the systems the organization typically relies on, Moyce said Bienvenidos has been unable to verify how many people have been detained.

"We estimate that about 150 people have been detained from Gallatin Valley, but we can't verify that number," she said.

As uncertainty continues, Moyce said fear has kept some families from carrying out everyday activities.

"The community is really, really afraid. There is a lot of fear, so people aren't going to work, they aren't sending kids to camp, they are not really leaving their homes," she said.

In response, Bienvenidos has been helping families locate loved ones, connect with legal assistance, understand their rights, and prepare for possible immigration-related emergencies.

"We've been managing calls from families telling us their loved ones have been detained and are asking for help finding them. We've been receiving requests for legal help," Moyce said.

The organization is also delivering food and other essential supplies to families who are reluctant to leave their homes.

Community donations have fueled that effort.

Moyce said donations collected during a weekend rally, along with food provided by the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, quickly exceeded the organization's available storage space.

"Full flatbed truck plus five vans of food," she said.

"We had to relocate from our office space into a larger space because we ran out of room."

Volunteers are now packing emergency food boxes at an undisclosed location before delivering them to families throughout the Gallatin Valley.

"Our community has really stepped up to support our immigrant neighbors," Moyce said.

While the organization says it currently has enough food to meet immediate needs, Moyce said financial donations are still needed to help sustain its response.

"This is strapping us a little bit financially and donations would be very welcome," she said.

Residents looking for resources, legal information, or ways to support Bienvenidos a Gallatin Valley can find more information on the organization's website.

https://bienvenidosgv.org/es/