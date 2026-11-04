BOZEMAN, Mont. — Voters in Gallatin County headed to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Election Day to cast their ballots in person.

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Gallatin County voters head to the polls on Election Day

Polls opened at 7 a.m., and ballot receiver Cindy Scheidt said voters had been steadily coming through the doors.

“We’ve had a good turnout so far. It’s been steady. As you can see, more people are coming,” Scheidt said. “We have to set up, we have to get all the signs up, get everything together and get ready for people to come in at 7 a.m.”

Scheidt also explained what happens after a voter completes a ballot.

“Once a person has voted, they bring it back over to me in the green secrecy folder,” Scheidt said. “I, in turn, rip off the stub. It goes in this envelope. I then, without looking at the ballot, put it into the ballot receiver box.”

The work continues after polls close.

“After 8 o’clock, we then have to reconcile and make sure that everything is counted correctly,” Scheidt said. “It is a long day, but it’s an important day.”

Bruce Pierson and his wife, Betha, came to the fairgrounds to vote together, something they have been doing since 1992.

“It’s the best way that we have to make ourselves heard and what we care about,” Pierson said. “You have to be willing, of course, to accept when we don’t get the result that we want.”

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

