BOZEMAN, Mont. — With Election Day just days away, Gallatin County voters are hand-delivering their ballots at the Gallatin County Courthouse.

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Gallatin County voters drop off ballots ahead of Election Day

It is too late for voters to mail in their ballots. A ballot box is located on the first floor of the courthouse and is staffed by election workers.

Bozeman resident Michael Groff dropped off his ballot at the courthouse. Groff, who has lived in Bozeman since 1996, said the midterm election is important because of what is at stake at the federal level.

“The control of the House and the Congress, you know, are going to be decided by these midterms,” Groff said.

Federal races aren’t the only ones on the ballot. Voters will also weigh in on statewide and local races.

Those who still need to drop off their ballots can do so at the Gallatin County Courthouse. The courthouse is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

