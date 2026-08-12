Gallatin County takes ownership of 20 neglected animals after owners fail to post care bond

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, ownership of multiple neglected and malnourished animals was transferred to Gallatin County after the owners failed to post their required animal care bond.

According to the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office, the court ordered the residents who were arrested in May to post a renewable $7,500 cost-of-care bond by July 8, 2026.

The respondents did not post their required bond, so the court granted a motion by the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office, transferring ownership of ten livestock animals, nine dogs, and one cat to the county.

“This order gives Gallatin County the ability to move forward, find them appropriate homes, and make sure they continue to receive the care they deserve,” said Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell.

Three months ago, two residents in the Clarkston area near Three Forks – Miguel Lopez and Jewels Lynch – were arrested for neglecting their animals. According to Gallatin County Undersheriff Nate Kamerman, the two suspects were charged with animal cruelty and animal neglect.

The undersheriff said these arrests were made following an investigation into reports of severely malnourished livestock. Upon an initial search of the property back in April, law enforcement officers found many animals in poor condition. They found 11 dogs, a cat, eight birds, a cow, two donkeys, and eight horses.

At the time, court documents also stated that a dead horse and a dead dog were found under a trap on the property.

MTN News reporter Gabrielle Cleveland visited the neglected animals after they were seized from the residents and described them as malnourished and skinny.

“Their hip bones were visible, and I could count their ribs,” said Cleveland.

According to the attorney’s office, Gallatin County will continue coordinating care and adoption of the animals consistent with the court’s order.

“I’m grateful to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the foster families who stepped up and cared for these animals while this case worked its way through the court,” said Cromwell.