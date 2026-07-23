Gallatin County and MDT urge drivers to follow weight limits on 107-year-old Axtell Bridge

BOZEMAN — If you've recently visited the Axtell Bridge area near Gallatin Gateway, you probably saw barricades set up near the entryways for the bridge.

WATCH: Barricades are now in place at Axtell Bridge near Gallatin Gateway to enforce a five-ton weight limit. Here's what drivers need to know

Axtell Bridge near Gallatin Gateway gets barricades to enforce five-ton weight limit

"The five-ton limit is very real," explained Gallatin County Commissioner Jennifer Boyer. "The barricades there are to limit single vehicles without a trailer only."

Commissioner Boyer added that they're hoping to draw attention to the weight limit so residents and visitors can continue to use Axtell Bridge.

"Because of its age and its use, it's impaired," she said. "But it's still safe to cross."

The Axtell Bridge was built in 1919. Boyer said it provides access for local residents, and it's a great fishing and recreation spot for visitors.

Because of old age and continuous use, Boyer explained that the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) had to implement this five-ton rule to keep the bridge maintained and accessible.

"The limit means that the bridge is restricted for light vehicle use," Boyer said. "That means a single vehicle crossing the bridge at one time."

She said vehicles towing trailers or heavy construction loads should find an alternative route.

According to a recent public safety announcement, Gallatin County and MDT are enforcing these restrictions as they've received reports of overweight vehicles crossing the bridge.

The post reminded people that "Axtell Bridge is built to safely handle Class 1 and Class 2 vehicles only," and continued violations could force MDT to close the bridge entirely.

Commissioner Boyer added that since Axtell Bridge is 107 years old, it's actually slated to be replaced entirely. However, that replacement won't happen until 2030 at the earliest, according to Boyer.

"We still have several years that we want to maintain access at Axtell Bridge before the replacement," she said.